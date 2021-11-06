Liberum Capital Trims Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Target Price to GBX 2,250

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON MGNS opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32. Morgan Sindall Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,228 ($16.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,440.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,314.62.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

