Liberum Capital Lowers Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,910

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,718 ($35.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,738.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,984.51.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Recommended Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.