Liberum Capital Lowers Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,910

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,718 ($35.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,738.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,984.51.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, with a total value of £404.55 ($528.55). In the last three months, insiders acquired 39 shares of company stock worth $108,519.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

