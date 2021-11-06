Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 764,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,631. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.