Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on LII. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.50.

LII opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $266.77 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.17.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

