Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00.

LMND traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,958. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 24.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lemonade by 193.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lemonade by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

