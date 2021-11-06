Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Leidos updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.550-$6.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.55-6.75 EPS.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $94.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

