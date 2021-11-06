Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $55,018.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00079679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00099694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,487.38 or 0.07293742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,403.48 or 0.99804588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022501 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

