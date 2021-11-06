Lead Wallet Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,431.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $51,431.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.29 or 0.07261841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.73 or 0.99898094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022634 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.