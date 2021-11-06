Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 22nd

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:LGI opened at $20.66 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

