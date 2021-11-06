Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 27.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,847,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.16 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

