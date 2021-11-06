Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $416.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
