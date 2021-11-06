Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,884. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $416.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

