Lambda (LAMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.72 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00051552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00253716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,047,395 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

