Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,314,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 43,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 426.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $274.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

