L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $243.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

