Kurt L. Darrow Sells 64,876 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,995 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

