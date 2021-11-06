Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 1,002,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.