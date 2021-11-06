Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 1,002,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

