KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

