Kubient (KBNT) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kubient to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Kubient Competitors -55.63% -44.79% -5.76%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kubient and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 354 1912 2855 54 2.50

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 192.21%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -1.96 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million 25.47

Kubient’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s peers have a beta of -12.12, meaning that their average share price is 1,312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kubient peers beat Kubient on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

