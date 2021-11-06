Kryll (KRL) Price Reaches $4.42 on Top Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 70.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Kryll has a total market cap of $167.09 million and approximately $196.79 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be bought for $4.42 or 0.00007185 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 167.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00260573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00099809 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,833,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars.

