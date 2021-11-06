Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €69.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krones presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.50 ($102.94).

ETR:KRN opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a fifty-two week high of €92.25 ($108.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -66.96.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

