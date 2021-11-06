Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 6.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $28.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 14,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 683,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KTOS. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,281 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,013,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 172,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 153.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

