Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives $79.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $8,734,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. 312,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,896. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

