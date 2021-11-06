Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:KTB opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.