Komodo Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $128.45 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00260751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00103808 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00135160 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001246 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,622,627 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.