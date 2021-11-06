KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Price Target Raised to $33.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,648.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

