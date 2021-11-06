KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KnowBe4 Inc. is a provider of security awareness platform. KnowBe4 Inc. is based in TAMPA BAY, Fla. “

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KnowBe4 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $26.00 on Friday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,931,647 shares of company stock valued at $138,679,987 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,707,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,160,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,962,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.