Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.20 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €5.26 ($6.19) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.44.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

