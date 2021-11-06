Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in H&R Block by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,600,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in H&R Block by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.