Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 1,503 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $221.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.46 and its 200 day moving average is $201.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.06 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

