Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 1,443 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $196.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $132.85 and a 52-week high of $200.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

