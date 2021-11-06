Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 524,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 683,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

GGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

