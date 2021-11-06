Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,332,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,551,000 after buying an additional 66,648 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $8,820,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

