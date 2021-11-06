Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $5.30 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 105,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 539.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 15.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen cut their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush started coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

NYSE FTCH opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.