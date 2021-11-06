Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 163,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 9.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,456.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.77 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.