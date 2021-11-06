Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

