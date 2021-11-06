Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,312 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after buying an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 59.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $277.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

