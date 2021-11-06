Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,695,000 after acquiring an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Lincoln National by 22.2% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.