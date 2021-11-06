Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 223,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 181,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 419,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.