Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 129.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 117,100.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 171,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 170,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,013,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,699,000 after buying an additional 369,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.