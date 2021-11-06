Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,265 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

