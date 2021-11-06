Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,353 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after buying an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,113,000.

IEI opened at $129.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $128.68 and a 1 year high of $133.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

