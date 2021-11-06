Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.93

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.32, with a volume of 1248222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

