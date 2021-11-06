Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

