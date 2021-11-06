Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%.

KRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 145,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 156,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

