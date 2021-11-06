Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Keyera stock opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.42. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

