KeyCorp Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.16.

Revolve Group stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,365,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,113,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

