KeyCorp Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $56.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Chegg stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 131,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 11.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 23.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth $684,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

