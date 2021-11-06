KeyCorp Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $30.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEM. SVB Leerink began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.36. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,251,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

