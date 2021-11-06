KeyCorp Increases TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $300.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

TopBuild stock opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild has a one year low of $154.30 and a one year high of $267.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

