Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.87

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.87 and traded as low as $7.67. Keppel shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.